Now that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together, are they working on that fourth child she’s always wanted? You’ve got to check out this video where the mom of three confesses that she’s not yet done having babies!

Fingers crossed! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, showed off a video on her website www.kourtneykardashian.com Jan. 13 where she organized her insanely neat pantry and dropped a hint that she could be expecting baby number four in the future. While cleaning out some books with best pal Larsa Pippen, 42, her friend grabbed a recipe book about cooking healthy for youngsters and asked her, “You’re not having any more babies, right?” before Kourt grabbed it back from the throw-away pile to say, “You never know!” YES!!! Kourtney and Scott Disick, 33, make the most beautiful babies and one more child would be so perfect.

Kourtney has been teasing hard that she might be expecting baby number four, posting a Snapchat video Jan. 11 of a gorgeous naked portrait flaunting her bump while hanging next to roaring fireplace. It was taken back in 2015 when she was pregnant with her third child Reign, now two. It definitely seemed like she was trying to tell us something by reminding us how she’s looks when she’s with child.

She and Scott seem happier than they’ve ever been as a family unit, along with their two other kids Mason, seven, and Peneleope, four. The five of them just got back from a snowy mountain vacation where they rang in the new year together and Scott has been such a terrific hands-on dad ever since he got out of rehab in 2015. Kourtney has always said how much she loves being pregnant and that one more baby would complete their family. So now that everything is well with Scott again, we’re hoping that she gets her wish for another little one.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney will have a fourth baby with Scott?

