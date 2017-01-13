Kim Kardashian: 6 More Suspects Charged In Paris Heist — One Having Major Firepower

FameFlyNet

Police are still on the hunt for Kim Kardashian’s robbers! After arresting 4 suspects on Jan. 12, SIX more have now been taken in custody by French authorities. One of the alleged criminals is facing an extra charge for possessing firepower. Here’s the latest!

What started out as a 4 person manhunt has now turned into TEN! French authorities arrested four suspects on Jan. 12 only to add six more alleged criminals today (Jan. 13), according to TMZ. One of the alleged robbers who stole Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, jewelry is actually facing an additional charge for having major firepower. This means he (or she) was in possession of illegal ammunition and false documentation for the weapon.

The men have reportedly been found guilty by French police for being involved in organized gangs, kidnapping, and criminal association. The suspects’ ages range from 54-72, except for Harminy who’s already been identified. Harminy is just 29 years old! The other ID’d suspect is 70-year old Christiane G, who is being charged for carrying a weapon (an AK-47) and being the head of the robbery gang who broke into Kim’s apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

This has been a horrible week for the Selfish author and her entire family! As if the robbery wasn’t traumatic enough, the ladies’ DASH store on Melrose in Los Angeles was burglarized on Jan. 10! The SECOND robbery came just one day after French authorities arrested 17 people. “There was a grand theft call at 8420 Melrose Ave yesterday at 2:22 PM,” West Hollywood Sheriff, Sergeant Bishop told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The suspect is described as a female black adult in her 30’s with a shaved head.” Times may be tough for Kim, but we give her MAJOR props for getting back to work and heading to Dubai for her makeup class.

HollywoodLifers, are you in shock that MORE suspects are being charged?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.