Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Smokey Eye Makeup During First Public Appearance

Glam Kim Kardashian is back! The reality TV star has been noticeably absent from red carpets and public events since her Paris robbery last year, but her break is officially over. Serving as muse to makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class, Kim sported a full smokey eye and highlighted skin combo. Click ahead for all the details!

Kim Kardashian, 36, had fans anxiously awaiting her first scheduled public appearance since her terrifying robbery in Oct. 2016. Supporting her longtime makeup artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic, Kim headed to Dubai this week where she served as model during his Jan. 13 Master Class event.

Sharing a quick look at what makeup Mario would be using on her before the event, Kim Snapchatted pictures of eyeshadow palettes from Anastasia Beverly Hills and sis Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics line as well as Laura Mercier Face Illuminator.

Chatting with the audience while they worked, in the Snapchat below, Kim jokingly told Mario to “hurry” as she sat completely makeup free while he explained what products he would be using.

Using a Beautyblender to apply foundation, Mario set Kim’s base with Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder before filling in her brows and creating a metallic smokey eye with shadows from his currently-sold-out Master Palette by Mario with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Mario then lined Kim’s top and lower lash lines with Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in one of the brand’s black shades before completing her look with her usual highlight and nude lip.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s first major glam moment since her robbery?

