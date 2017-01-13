Courtesy of Mike Rosenthal

Okay, we all know how hard Khloe Kardashian has worked on getting in shape, healthy and toned. She looked impeccable, truly her best ever, and, most important of all, she’s happy. In a new campaign with the weight loss and protein supplement site Protein World, Khloe flaunted her sculpted behind, lean legs and cleavage while wearing ’80s inspired workout gear and sipping on her Protein World Shake.

In one shot, the 32-year-old wears a cropped light blue sweatshirt over top a white leotard and shining tights, which highlight her perfect booty! With leg warmers and a pink belt, Khloe looks ready to lead an aerobics class! Loving it!

The Keeping Up The The Kardashians star also offered advice about weight loss and getting in shape. “My biggest piece of advice is to remind ourselves that we all have to start somewhere. I also love that someone once told me you can’t get it all in one day,” she wrote on the I remember when I first started I was so frustrated that I did not have this body in the first week I started working out. Obviously if it was easy everybody would have their dream bodies, but it takes work and perseverance. It takes dedication and literal sweat and tears. That said, it’s the most rewarding feeling ever.” You go, Khlo!

In the campaign, the workout fiend is promoting Protein World’s 30 day weight loss program called The Slender Plan, which consists of a number of vanilla flavored shakes and porridges that offer a pure and GMO free approach to weight loss. “I’ve been using Protein World’s Slender Blend for a while now and have grown to love the shakes. Alongside my busy lifestyle and my training regime the shakes help me build strength and maintain a balanced diet,” Khloe said of the product. “For me, weight loss has always been about feeling great on the inside and out. That’s what I love about Protein World!”

This comes just one day after the release of Khloe’s new E! show, Revenge Body. The highly-anticipated show involves Khloe taking in men and women who have recently gone through a breakup or trauma and helping them reinvent themselves through an intense 12-week training program.

You can watch Khloe in action on Thursday nights at 8PM ET! HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Khloe’s Protein World campaign? Let us know!

