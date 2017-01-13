Khloe Kardashian Rocks $1,642 Sequin Tracksuit — Love Or Loathe?

FameFlynet

Khloe Kardashian was spotted out and about in LA on Jan. 12th when she opted to wear quite a flashy outfit! Khloe rocked a bright blue sequin tracksuit and we can’t decide if we love this look or loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, was spotted leaving a studio in LA on Jan. 12th rocking a bright blue sequin jogging suit with a pair of little fluffy slippers. Khloe is known for running errands in different types of casual tracksuits or sweatsuits, but these are totally not your ordinary sweatpants — hers are a whopping $1,642!

Khloe rocked the royal blue ASHISH Sequin-embellished silk bomber jacket with the matching ASHISH Sequin-embellished zip-seam silk trousers which costs a grand total of $1,642, and that’s just the sale price! The entire tracksuit as a whole would originally cost, $3,433 — how insane is that!?

Even though we don’t totally love the outfit, Khloe does, and that’s all that really matters. She posted an adorable pic with the caption, “Thank you to my boo bear @monicarosestyle for finding me this dope ass ALL sequined @ashish_uk tracksuit! I’m in love”

While we usually love anything that has sequins on it, this bright blue two-piece is just a bit much together. We would have liked if Khloe either rocked the jacket alone with leggings, or rocked the jogger pants alone with a different top. Plus, the fact that she topped the whole look off with black fur slides is a bit over the top and there’s just so much going on.

If you’re going to wear a tracksuit or sweatsuit, don’t you want it to be cozy and comfortable? There’s a way to make sweatsuits look chic, and Khloe’s pulled it off before, but this disco ball ensemble is just a lot to take in.

What do you guys think of Khloe’s bright blue sequin outfit? Do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

