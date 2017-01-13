Khloe Kardashian Dumping Tristan Thompson For Lamar Odom After His Plea To Get Her Back?

FameFlyNet

Lamar Odom has confessed that he wants to get back together with Khloe Kardashian — but she’s smitten with Tristan Thompson, as we all know. So would Khloe ever drop what she has with Tristan to rekindle things with Lamar? HollywoodLife.com has the answer!

Fear not, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 25, fans: she’s not going anywhere! “Khloe saw the clip of Lamar Odom, 37, saying he wants her back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of that shocking clip from The Doctors in which Lamar professed he wants “his wife” Khloe in his life again.

“There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. She would have dropped everything for Lamar and ran to be with him,” the insider adds.

Of course, there’s a major “but” at the end of that sentence!

“Khloe waited for him to do just that a really long time. Even when she was with James Harden, 27, she would have dumped him and went to Lamar,” the source continues. “Sadly, he never got his act together, and now the time has passed. Khloe has officially moved on and is madly in love with Tristan.” Sorry, Lam — that’s the way the cookie crumbles!

“He’s everything she loves in a man and she’s not going to throw that away for Lamar,” our insider insists. “She wishes nothing but love for Lamar and is proud he’s cleaning himself up, but they are over as a couple.” You can say that again.

HollywoodLifers, do find it pitiful that Lamar wants Khloe back? Tell us if you think she’s making the right decision by staying with Tristan!

