Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Engaged: ‘Fantastic Four’ Stars Getting Married

Kate Mara, 33, is going to be a stunning bride! The actress and her boyfriend of two years, actor Jamie Bell, 30, are officially engaged, reports E! Online. The news was confirmed by Kate’s rep after she was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring in New York City, which you can see by clicking HERE.

Kate also sported a sparkler on her left ring finger in a cute selfie posted on Twitter on January 8:

Jamie and Kate met in 2014 while they were filming Fantastic Four, and made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Met Gala in May 2015. Although this is Kate’s first marriage, Jamie was married to Evan Rachel Wood for just over a year and a half from 2012 to 2014. They even have a 3-year-old son together.

