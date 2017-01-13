Kate Mara Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring From Jamie Bell — See Pic

Courtesy of Kate Mara Twitter

It’s official — Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are engaged and we could not be happier for these two lovebirds! Kate is seriously one lucky gal because her engagement ring from Jamie is stunning and we have all the exclusive details!

We are freaking out because one of our favorite Hollywood couples, Kate Mara, 33, and Jamie Bell, 30, are officially engaged! Ever since the pair met and fell in love on the set of Fantastic Four in 2014, we have been obsessed. Kate was spotted out and about in NYC with a huge ring on her finger and it immediately sparked marriage rumors.

After being spotted running errands with a huge diamond ring on, Kate’s rep exclusively confirmed the couple’s engagement to E! News. Kate has not been shy when it’s come to her gorgeous new bling! She even posted a selfie of herself wearing a New York Giants hat and a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt as she points her ring finger at Jamie’s socks! As if we were really looking at his feet and not the massive rock on her finger.

If we were Kate we would be flaunting the ring any chance we got as well because it’s stunning. Kate’s engagement ring has such a vintage feel and features a gold band with a massive solitaire diamond with a diamond on either side and the ring is definitely over 3 karats, so you know it was a hefty purchase!

We could not be happier for these two lovebirds and we can’t wait for them to officially get married! What do you guys think of Kate’s engagement ring from Jamie — do you love it as much as we do?

