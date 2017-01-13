Justin Bieber Flashes Underwear & Butt In Sagging Pants: Wardrobe Malfunction

AKM-GSI

Justin Bieber flashed his butt and underpants in a very low pair of trousers, showing off way more than he bargained for with his sexy fashion statement! Are you a fan of his latest look?

Justin Bieber is no stranger to stripping down and showing off his underwear, but on this occasion we aren’t entirely sure that was his intention! Whether or not he wanted to show off his booty that’s just what he did when the singer was spotted out and about in Toluca Lake on Jan. 12 as his low, sagging pants revealed his butt and underwear. His trousers fell below his waistline, putting his backside on full display. So, was this a major fashion statement or a wardrobe malfunction? We’re going to investigate.



Biebs is no stranger to wearing his pants quite low and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him show off his backside. Considering that Justin is the face, (and bod!), of Calvin Klein he obviously has no problem posing in his underwear — and it looks like he just can’t stop flaunting his booty! Justin rocked a pair of white underwear and a matching white tee which was paired with his low-slung pants and a pair of white sneakers, all while he continued to show off his retro Bieber ‘do!

The star has also been known to show off his bare bottom — he isn’t afraid to bare his famous booty and has done so on more than one occasion on social media. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it Biebs!

What do you think of his latest fashion statement? Are you all about the Biebs flashing his butt or do you think he was the victim of a serious wardrobe malfunction? Check it out above and let us know.

