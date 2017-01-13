Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Divorce Finalized: Judge Denies Her Delay Request

REX/Shutterstock

It’s officially over: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are done for good. After some pretty nasty drama, the duo’s divorce was finalized on Jan. 13, but Amber tried a last-ditch effort to delay it. Find out why, right here.

The final nail was put in the coffin of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marriage on Jan. 13. The couple went before a judge as he signed their papers and made it official: after eight months of contentious drama, they’re finally divorced, according to TMZ.

Shockingly, both parties made a couple of last-ditch efforts to get more time or more money. Amber asked the judge to delay the divorce so that she could get Johnny’s deposition and asked to have him pay her legal fees, which the court denied. Johnny requested that Amber be charged $100,000 for trying to delay the decision, but that was also denied. Clearly the judge has had enough of their back-and-fourth and decided it was time to put an end to it once and for all.

It’s not exactly over for Johnny and Amber quite yet, even though the divorce is final. Johnny was ordered to give Amber $7 million to settle their bitter split, but Amber was trying to renegotiate on the final day. When all is said and done, she will still get the $7 million, but she doesn’t have it yet. There has been more drama surrounding that because she said she was going to donate it, and so Johnny’s camp said they would donate it directly to a charity in her name. She definitely wasn’t happy with that, but it seems they’ll have to settle it themselves not that the courts are out of the deal. Good luck, guys.

