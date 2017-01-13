No, it’s not hot in here — it’s just this video of Joe Jonas modeling Guess underwear. In the campaign video, which also stars Charlotte McKinney, the DNCE frontman takes off ALL of his clothes. Click inside to WATCH!

Joe Jonas, 27, is definitely not shy. The former Jonas Brothers singer now stars in an extremely sexy ad campaign for Guess underwear, and it allows you to see him like you never have before. As the video begins, a shirtless Joe struts toward the camera showing off his insanely buff mid-section. Next, we see a close up shot of him undoing his jeans and sliding them down. Yes, please!

The video is filled with sexy shots and come hither stares, especially from Joe as he sits alone on a leather couch in nothing but his boxer briefs. His gorgeous body and smoldering expression totally steal the show from his co-star, Charlotte McKinney, 23. Although she looks stunning in tiny pieces of Guess lingerie, we just can’t take our eyes off of Joe!

However, when the two come together it’s nothing but fireworks! Our first glimpse of the sexy pair is when Joe grabs a handful of Charlotte and pulls her body against him. Later in the video, Charlotte straddles Joe from behind and he holds onto her leg as they pose for the camera. So, so hot!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Joe’s sexy new campaign? Comment below!