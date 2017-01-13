Jessica Chastain Attacked By Matt Garza For Birth Control Support: ‘It’s Called Abstinence’

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of FilmNation

Let the 2017 Twitter feuds begin… MLB pitcher, Matt Garza slammed Jessica Chastain on Twitter, Jan. 12, when she showed her support for birth control in an angry tweet. Matt didn’t agree with the actresses views, and he wanted her and the rest of the world to know it. See their angry tweets, here!

Oh, when Hollywood and sports collide! Usually we love a good crossover, but not like this. Matt Garza, 33, a professional baseball pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, responded to this tweet about birth control, from Jessica Chastain, 39, Jan. 12: “[hashtag] Birth Control is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you’re doing your part to keep women out of the work force. [hashtag] smfh”. Jessica, a clear supporter of contraceptive rights, was not happy.

Well, neither was Garza. He fired back with, “It’s called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation… it’s the best contraceptive… [hashtag] juatsaying”. Yikes. Garza, who is a father of six, is no stranger to this topic. In 2009 he sat on The Candies Foundation panel with Bristol Palin, 26, which is a non-profit foundation whose mission is to prevent teenage pregnancy through educational campaigns. The foundation “advocates for abstinence to prevent unwanted pregnancies,” as reported by FOX news.

Jessica’s tweet was in response to a Senate vote that occurred Jan. 12, involving birth control. The Senate voted against an amendment requiring that insurance companies cover the cost of contraceptives. Jessica, as well as many other women, tweeted their disappointment about the vote.

@ the men chiming in while women are stressed about the cost of birth control pic.twitter.com/6SRMiA055F — erin (@ErinZimbelman) January 13, 2017

Defunding planned parenthood. Trying to take away free birth control. Eliminating peoples healthcare without an alternative. Wtf. — Aubrie Arndt (@Aubrie_Arndt) January 13, 2017

Guess I should probs refill my birth control before I go back to paying for it next week. 🙄 — Shaileigh St. Clair (@shail_the_snail) January 13, 2017

"birth control is no longer covered by usa health insurance" and there goes any good feelings for the rest of my life. — el rey (@softhadesvibes) January 13, 2017

If it's 100% "your body" then it should be 0% my financial responsibility. #birthcontrol — Dash Bronson (@doublebourbon) January 13, 2017

Jessica and Garza’s brief disagreement sparked an even bigger conversation on Twitter. In strong-opinionated replies to their spat, Twitter users debated amongst themselves on each side of the issue. Some users slammed Garza for being a hypocrite, claiming he should educate himself, while others agreed with him. Some Twitter users praised Garza for speaking up for what he believes in. The actress has yet to respond to Garza’s tweet, as of Jan. 13. However, if Jessica and the baseball star go for another round of Twitter battle, we’ll keep you guys updated!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Garza’s tweet to Jessica? Do you agree with him? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.