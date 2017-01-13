Jennifer Morrison Talks Her ‘OUAT’ Future: ‘My Contract Ends In April’

Is Jennifer Morrison leaving ‘Once Upon A Time’? The actress, who plays Emma Swan, revealed what’s next regarding her future on the show. Her contract is up this April, so will she renegotiate if the show gets picked up for a seventh season?!

“My contract ends in April on Once Upon a Time,” Jennifer Morrison told Will Malnati on his podcast, The Drop-In. “I don’t know what that means. They haven’t picked up the show officially yet — they might, they might not. We are just waiting now to see if the network decides to continue with the show — and if they do continue with the show, if they’re going to rework it to be something else, or if they’re going to invite people to stay. We’re just in a holding pattern right now.”

The fate of Once Upon A Time is still up in the air. The show is currently in its sixth season, and ABC did not announce another at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Executive producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have plans for season 7, but the show might involve major changes, including cast changes. But seriously, there is no Once without Jennifer. Emma Swan is the heart and soul of the show!

ABC chief Channing Dungey told Entertainment Weekly that a seventh season would be going in a “new direction.” She noted, “Which doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not bringing cast back, it’s just how do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you opportunity to expand the stories that we’re telling?”

Once Upon A Time season 6 returns on March 5.

