Drake Fighting Meek Mill?: Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Want Drizzy To Hurt His ‘Sexy’ Face

Anything but the money maker! Now that Meek Mill has challenged Drake to a fight, Jennifer Lopez is worried sick about her baby getting injured. The singer doesn’t want Drizzy to hurt his ‘sexy’ face, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s the scoop!

These celebrity feuds just never stop! First it’s Chris Brown versus Soulja Boy, and now, Meek Mill, 29, is willing to fight Drake, 30! That’s no place for a lady like Jennifer Lopez, 47. “Drake‘s a lover not a fighter, and JLo is certainly not here for him jumping into a boxing ring and fighting,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves her handsome, pretty and flawless man. The last thing she wants is for him to bruise that sexy face and body he’s got.” We totally agree, Jen!

There’s ANOTHER fighting match brewing in Hollywood, but this one comes from a long standing rivalry. Meek and Drake have been feuding for years, and it might all come to a head once and for all. The “Litty” rapper actually challenged his longtime foe to a fight if the price is right. Meek is demanding a $5 million paycheck to whoop Drake’s butt for the world to see. Since the “One Dance” rapper isn’t much of a fighter, Safaree might be taking his place in the ring — which is amazing news for Jen!

“She’s encouraging him to not pay any attention to Meek‘s request and to simply let it go,” the source continues. “Besides, she wants Drake to save all his energy for her!” HELL YEAH! Some fans had their doubts about how serious Drake could be in a relationship, but now that he’s pushed back his European tour dates to spend time with the bootylicious star, he’s shutting all the haters up! Sounds like he’s determined to make their romance work — no matter what!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU worried about Drake hurting his sexy face in a fight?

