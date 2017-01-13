Jennifer Holliday Is Performing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration & LGBT Fans Are Fuming

REX Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s camp sent out a press release on Jan. 13 announcing original Dreamgirl Jennifer Holliday as an inauguration performer, and her LGBT and African American fans are absolutely livid! See their angry reactions, right here.

Uh oh! The most recent inauguration performer to face extreme backlash from the public is Jennifer Holliday, 56. The original Grammy and Tony winning Dreamgirl has become an icon in the gay and African American communities, capping off her career so far with a run on Broadway’s The Color Purple. That’s why so many fans were stunned on Jan. 13 when Donald Trump’s team announced that she would be one of their performers at his inauguration alongside Toby Keith and Three Doors Down.

Though she was named in the press release, her publicist quickly clarified that she had not in fact officially accepted the gig. “Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn’t officially agreed to do so yet,” he told TheWrap. “I’ll let you know later this afternoon for sure if she’ll be performing.” The statement was likely a reaction to the extreme blowback from her fans, who rushed to Twitter to let the star know how they really felt, however she later confirmed the news to the NYT. “I’m singing on the mall for the people,” she said. “I don’t have a dog in this fight — I’m just a singer, and it’s a welcome concert for the people on the mall.”

“Now that @ LadyJHOLLIDAY is performing at the inauguration, she lost her entire gay fanbase. Bye Jennifer Holliday. # ByeFelicia” one angry fan wrote. Another fan called or a boyott while another still shared a photo of a slave character with the message “Jennifer Holliday is getting her outfit ready for her performance at the Trump inauguration .” Yikes! Jennifer has managed to alienate two different fan bases in one fell swoop.

Here are some of the most aggressive tweets about Jennifer:

Jennifer Holliday is getting her outfit ready for her performance at the Trump inauguration 🚂🚂🚂🚂 pic.twitter.com/1Mla1I7zAb — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 13, 2017

Now that @LadyJHOLLIDAY is performing at the inauguration, she lost her entire gay fanbase. Bye Jennifer Holliday. #ByeFelicia pic.twitter.com/kOU2Mmd8Oj — Eric Rosswood (@LGBT_Activist) January 13, 2017

#JenniferHolliday, are you okay? Blink once for yes, twice for no. — C-Note Says (@cnotesayswtf) January 13, 2017

I had no idea #JenniferHolliday was about to retire! Performing at #Inauguration will surely do just that, ready or not. #NeverMyPresident — Magnolia Viper (@magnolia_viper) January 13, 2017

And I am telling you….I am not going….to pay for that wall or buy your music! #jenniferholliday #innauguration — Steven LeMay (@chezlemay) January 13, 2017

The broadway cast of the color purple after they find out that Jennifer Holliday is singing at Trump's inauguration: pic.twitter.com/IVXlGdErg1 — Reese 💫 (@charissemarciaa) January 13, 2017

Jennifer Holliday was in the Color Purple and now she's going to serenade the man the KKK jerks off to — Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) January 13, 2017

We The Black Delegation will like to trade Jennifer Holliday and a future 1st round pick for Betty White .. — Sharliq Grant (@SGofDaRuSH) January 13, 2017

"And I am telling you I'm not going to revive her career anymore," says the gay community about Jennifer Holliday. #TrumpInaugural — The G-Listed (@theglisted) January 13, 2017

She is not singing for America. She is just singing for her returning fame.https://t.co/EM0Ay0CIuc — Ruyee HŠNvić (@BiyogonCamera) January 13, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was a bad idea for Jennifer to accept Trump's invite?

