Janet Jackson Living ‘Lavishly’ Since Giving Birth, Being ‘Waited On Hand & Foot’: Report

Giving birth is hard work, and after welcoming her 1st child just last week at age 50 years old, Janet Jackson has most certainly earned some much needed R&R. Reportedly spending this past week relaxing and hardly lifting a finger, the superstar apparently has been busy bonding with her baby son Eissa while being ‘waited on hand and foot’ — must be nice, right?

Sounds like Janet Jackson, 50, has it MADE! After giving birth to her and her husband Wissam Al Mana‘s, 42, first child on Jan. 3, the singer has been taking it really easy — and enjoying the benefits of her billionaire hubby’s glamorous lifestyle! But who could blame her? “It was an easy birth,” a source reportedly close to the Grammy-winner dished to Us Weekly. “Janet took extra care to rest.” And it looks like she’s continuing that same pattern post-birth too!

Janet and her newborn son Eissa are reportedly living “a lavish life,” according to the magazine, thanks to her husband’s staff. “Nurses are waiting on them hand and foot.” How sweet is THAT? But even still, Janet’s mom Katherine, who’s an experienced mother of 10, is apparently arriving soon to help with her tiny grandchild. She’ll soon be joined by Janet’s older brother Jermaine.

Once baby Eissa entered the world, Janet’s reps confirmed the exciting news, telling fans, “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” And it looks like she still is!

For those of you who need a refresher, the pop star revealed back in April that she’d be postponing her Unbreakable World Tour to start a family. “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour,” she explained in a heartfelt Facebook video message to fans. “Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

