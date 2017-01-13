James Harden’s Sexy New Girlfriend: Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Moves On With Instagram Model

Courtesy Of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

James Harden isn’t sulking over his failed relationship with Khloe Kardashian! The NBA baller has apparently moved on from the reality star with a hot Instagram model, according to a new report! Get the scoop on his alleged new flame, right here!

New couple alert? James Harden, 27, is reportedly dating a sexy Instagram model, and nursing student, named Jessyka Janshel, 26, according to MediaTakeOut, Jan. 13! The site learned that James is apparently “seeing” the social media star, but that’s all they’ve disclosed. Could Jessyka be the one to steal James’ heart after his split with Khloe Kardashian, 32?

James has not publicly dated anyone since he and Khloe’s relationship came to an end in Feb. 2016. Things reportedly just fizzled out between the two, and they called it quits. Nothing scandalous or “bad” went down leading up to the demise James and Khloe’s relationship, as reported by E! News at the time of their split. However, she made it seem like he cheated in an episode of her talk show, Kocktails With Khloe, back in Feb. 2016…

Khloe and the Houston Rockets star first stepped out together in July 2015. James stuck with Khloe through the tumultuous time when she cared for her ex Lamar Odom, 37, after he was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in Oct. 2015.

James’ reported relationship with Jessyka is kind of out of left field, don’t you think? The two have not been spotted out together in public and they’re no where to be found on each other’s social media pages. Not to mention, neither James nor Jessyka has confirmed that they are romantically involved.

In case you didn’t know, Jessyka is a 26-year-old model from Houston, TX, according to her Instagram page. She has some ties to the music industry, too. Jessyka uploaded an Instagram photo with Nick Cannon, 36, with a caption that hinted that she and Nick were working together. “This Past Weekend In LA …. Putting In Work … Music Video ‘Jessica’ Coming Soon”, she said. According to her Twitter page, she is a nursing student, and she’s starting her own business. Other than that, it appears like Jessyka’s a gym fanatic. The one that she and James do have in common is the fact that they both reside in Houston, TX. So, maybe there could be some ties between them…

