Jackie Evancho’s Transgender Sister Defends Her Decision To Perform At Inauguration

Courtesy of CBS

Jackie Evancho, who is confirmed to sing the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration, Jan. 20, has taken a ton of backlash for agreeing to perform at the event. Now, she and her transgender sister, Juliet, are setting the record straight on her decision to take the stage. In a new interview, Juliet defends Jackie, who is a strong advocate for LGBT rights.

Jackie Evancho, 16, will take the stage, Jan. 20 at the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, whether you like it or not, and she and her transgender sister, Juliet, are going to tell you why. “The way I look at it is, Jackie is singing for our country, and it’s an honor for her to be singing in front of so many people,” Juliet told CBS News’ Michelle Miller in a CBS Sunday Morning interview that will air Jan. 15. “So I feel that’s really where I look at it. And that’s where I’m going to leave it right now,” she continued.

Many people were surprised to hear Juliet’s [who was born “Jacob” and is transgender] take on her sister’s controversial decision to sing at Trump’s inauguration, because Jackie is a strong advocate for LGBT rights. And, as you may know, critics claim Trump and his administration will be against the LGBT community once he takes office, Jan. 20.

As for Jackie’s thoughts on the backlash she’s been getting from people all over the world? — The America’s Got Talent star is hoping that her performance will take everyone’s mind off of the negative things that are happening in the world. “I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” Jackie told Miller. “I’m hoping that I can bring people together.” Wow.

Trump and his team have reportedly been struggling to lock down performers for his swearing in ceremony. The talent that is currently lined up to sing at the Inauguration includes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes, and the America’s Got Talent runner-up. The performers have certainly been taking the heat since they’ve all agreed to perform. One member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sadly quit the group after years of participation, just so she would not have to perform.

There will be a Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on the eve of the inauguration, Jan. 19, that was just announced Jan. 13. AND, the public can actually attend for free! Jon Voight, 78, Lee Greenwood, 74, Jennifer Holliday, 56, Toby Keith, 55, The Piano Guys, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country will are all set to perform.

Jackie and Juliet Evancho’s interview will air on CBS at 9 AM ET Sunday, Jan. 15.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the inauguration? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.