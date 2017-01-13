Leave it to Tom Brady to make flipping a pancake look so dramatic. In a new Super Bowl commercial from Intel, the New England Patriots quarterback gets some help turning everyday chores into colossal triumphs of astounding victory, thanks to some extreme close-ups!

“Intel 360 replay make anything look epic,” the announcer says at the start of Intel’s new spot, set to air during Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, 2017. Fans watch a sleepy Tom Brady, 39, wake up and yawn, before the camera zooms in and around the New England Patriots star. It even captures an adorable shot of the cute dog on Tom’s bed. Though, where’s Giselle Bundchen, 36?

“Literally anything,” the announcer says as Tom busts out the toothbrush and goes to town on his chompers. It’s a good thing that the Pats star practices good personal hygiene, as the next scene gets really gross. It involves the floor, a pancake, the 5-second rule and a hungry looking dog.

Overall, it’s an impressive display of the technology that will be on hand during Fox Sports broadcast of Super Bowl 51. “People typically show the athlete in the uniform and on the field,” said Steve Fund, Senior Vice President and CMO at Intel, said bout the “Brady Everday” spot, according to AdWeek. “We wanted to do something different.”

“We’re making these everyday things look heroic and interesting because that’s what our technology does,” he added. “The idea is, if we can make him look epic brushing his teeth, wait until you see how we can use the technology in the game.” Seems Intel is taking the safe bet that the 14-2 Patriots are going to make it through the playoffs and appear in the Super Bowl. “If he’s playing in the game, that would be awesome,” Steve Fund said.

“We wanted to get the biggest name in the game, and someone who symbolizes performance and what our brand stands for.” Right now, the brand also stands for a magnificent way to watch a grown man (albeit a 4-time Super Bowl champion) eat food off the floor (just kidding!)

What did you think about the Tom Brady spot, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was epic? Was it hilarious? Do you think the Patriots will go all the way?