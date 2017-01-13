Inauguration Concert: 3 Doors Down & More Perform For Trump The Night Before Swearing In

REX/Shutterstock

Not thrilled with the performers at the Presidential Inauguration? Well, the ‘Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’ has announced some big names, and you’ll want to tune in on Jan. 19 when the concert takes place. Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and more are set to perform for Donald Trump — here’s the full list.

Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19, the eve of the Inauguration, the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee announced today, Jan. 13. The coolest part is that the public can attend for free — you can get tickets here!

The big concert will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. “President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,” Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement. “Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power.”

“As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘when an election is over, it is altogether fitting a free people that until the next election they should be one people,’” Barrack added. “We will be one people working together, leading together, and making America great again, together.”

If you can’t make it in person, the event will be broadcast live on all U.S. networks.

HollywoodLifers, do you plan to participate in any of the Inaugural events? Tell us if you’re heading to D.C.!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.