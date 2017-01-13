Ian Somerhalder Directs His Final ‘TVD’ Episode With Nikki Reed By His Side — Sweet Pic

Nikki Reed is one proud wife! The actress was by Ian Somerhalder’s side as he directed his final ‘Vampire Diaries’ episode ever. Ian shared the sweetest photo of his wife while manning the ‘TVD’ ship, and his message will warm your heart. The episode airs Jan. 13, and it’s one near and dear to Ian heart.

Ian Somerhalder, 38, directed the Jan. 13 episode of The Vampire Diaries, and wife Nikki Reed, 28, didn’t miss a second of the action. The actor posted a gorgeous photo of himself holding Nikki’s hand on Jan. 12 while he was directing the episode. The look on Nikki’s face is of such love. She’s so proud of her man!

“Finding humor in darkness is a fun part of directing…” Ian captioned the Instagram photo. “3 DAYS until my 3rd & last episode of #vampirediaries@thecwtvd as a director. Friday 8PM/7 Central on the CW. Watch it live with me so we can do this one last time together., obviously if your time permits. Your support is so appreciated and helps us further our mission: striving to create good content through story telling. Matthew D’Ambrosio, who worked in our production office moved to the writers room and scribed the episode. He seems deep in thought in the background- what a fun journey Matthew… Thanks man. I also got to explore and cultivate ideas with the best partner in the world, my wife- I’m so grateful for it all.”

How sweet! The Vampire Diaries is currently in the midst of its eighth and final season. The show returns Jan. 13 for the remaining nine episodes of the series.

Ian is super “proud” of the episode. “I know live TV can be a pain in the ass in the 21st century to schedule into our hectic lives but I only ask because it’s my last episode,” he also wrote on Instagram before adding, “I think you’ll like it. Put your feet up, relax and watch… Thanks to all- truly.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Ian’s episode? Let us know!