‘Girl Meets World’ Creator Reveals How We May Get A Season 4: Talks Are ‘Underway’

‘Girl Meets World’ may be meeting a new network. While Disney Channel announced that season three would be the last for the spinoff, with the the Jan. 20 episode acting as the series finale, creator Michael Jacobs just revealed that a season four is still possible.

Following the cancellation of Girl Meets World on Jan. 4, creator Michael Jacobs revealed he’s not ruling out the possibility that the show will be picked up by a different network, an idea fans are rallying around. “There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages,” he told our sister publication, TVLine about bringing back the show. “I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”

When the show was cancelled, the Girl Meets World writers tweeted out the following heartfelt message: “It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – We gave you our best.”

The audience really did want it to return — a paper airplane campaign was created by fans urging them to send small paper airplanes with a request to pick up Girl Meets World to Disney both Netflix and Hulu; they also sent them to Disney Channel asking them to sell the rights for the show to another network. Fans were asked to mail them on Monday, January 23 so they arrive by Friday after the finale.

The final episode, airing on Jan. 20, is titled Girl Meets Goodbye and features pretty much every Boy Meets World alum you can think of. So if it is the end, we must say it’s a pretty good way to go out. HollywoodLifers, are you hoping GMW gets picked up?