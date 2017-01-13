Bella Hadid Leaning On Sister Gigi In Wake Of New The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Romance

Aw this is what sisters are for! Gigi Hadid is sticking by her sister Bella as she works through her heartbreak after seeing her ex The Weeknd move on with Selena Gomez.

Gigi Hadid, 21, is doing some major damage control after Selena Gomez, 24, was seen getting cozy with Bella Hadid’s, 20, ex The Weeknd, 26. Gigi has not only been trying to keep the peace between her friend Selena and her little sis Bella, she’s also comforting Bella in her time of heartbreak. “She’s been talking and texting with all her sisters but especially Gigi,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Bella has been leaning on her whole family,” the source said. “They’ve all rallied around her.” That’s so sweet! Love from her family is definitely a huge comfort to Bella right now. Bella’s entire family including her parents Mohamed Hadid and former Real Housewife Yolanda Hadid have been offering Bella emotional support. “Her mom and dad have both been amazing too, they’re always so supportive,” the source told HollywoodLife. Bella’s dad even posted the cutest picture to Instagram to cheer her up.

It sounds like the Hadids are offering Bella some good words of advice. “Everyone is boosting her up, telling her not to take this personally. The love and support from her family and friends definitely helps but it’s going to take time to get over this,” the insider said. Her family will help, but time will definitely be needed for Bella move on.

Bella has already been out on the town in an attempt to get over her recent break-up with The Weeknd and his hook-up with friend Selena Gomez on Jan. 11. She seemed to be having a good time and trying to take her mind off of all the drama. It’s good to see Bella is at least willing to get back out there and with her family by her side, she’ll get through this.

