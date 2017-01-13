It’s Friday the 13th, and Jason Voorhees isn’t the only monster celebrating. In fact, it’s the favorite day of many horror film monsters and maniacs, all of which will be under your bed tonight! Take our quiz to find out which frightful fiend will be chasing you down – if you dare!

Besides Halloween, there’s no other day that scary monsters and super creeps enjoy more than Friday the 13th. Thanks to the Friday the 13th film series, the day is associated with the hockey-mask murderer known as Jason Voorhees, but why should Camp Crystal Lake’s favorite son have all the fun?

In fact, with all the fear surrounding this day, anyone from Freddy Krueger to Leatherface could be awaiting you on the other side of sleep. You have to go to bed, sometime, you might as well find out who’ll be haunting you until you wake up – if you wake up.

Actually, don’t get too scared. Be like the tagline to the original version of the Last House On The Left and repeat, “It’s only a movie. It’s only a movie. It’s only a movie.” In this case, say “It’s only a number,” as Friday the 13th is not really that scary – or unlucky.

There’s really no explanation as to why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky, though the leading theory is that it’s a combination of two major superstitions. Before it was considered the best day of the week, Friday was actually associated with “ill omen,” thanks to Christianity, as the religion states Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday. There were also 13 people at the last supper and through the ages, the day just became feared and dreaded by all.

Of course, if you as Julia Louis Dreyfus, 56, Steve Buscemi, 59, or Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, 30, Friday the 13th is the best day ever. After all, they were born on Friday the 13th, so it seems the day isn’t all bad. Still, it’s not likely that the day will be considered unlucky – or not scary – anytime soon. Best to take the quiz and figure out which horror you’ll have to do tonight once you nod off.

Are you afraid of Friday the 13th, HollywoodLifers? Which monster is coming after you?