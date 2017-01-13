Rex/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Donald Trump’s inauguration is right around the corner! And while his team is still running around trying to solidify a guest list, there’s one person who will definitely be there — Floyd Mayweather! The champ just confirmed that he will be in Washington for the big day!

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, 39, never misses an opportunity to get dressed up and attend a prestigious event, and the 2017 Inauguration is no different! The boxing champion on Jan. 13, where he announced that he would be attending Donald Trump’s, 70, inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, and he already has a tux picked out! “You’ll see me in DC. Bowtie or regular tie,” he told TMZ.

You may be thinking that Floyd and Trump make for an odd pair of friends, and you wouldn’t be wrong. But it turns out the president-elect and the athlete have been pretty good friends for nearly two years now! “Donald Trump came out to support me during the Pacquiao, 38, fight and I was appreciative for that,” Floyd revealed about how the two became acquainted. Now everything is starting to make sense!

Although Floyd is returning the favor and showing support for Trump at his event, the former boxer wouldn’t spill much details on whether he thought the Republican would make a good president. But he did suggest that Americans should give him a chance. “A lot of the times we judge people that we really don’t know,” he said. “We don’t know what can happen in life.Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best… Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully Donald Trump is a good president.”

At the moment, Floyd is joining a rather short list of celebrity attendees. His announcement follows reports that claim Caitlyn Jenner has also accepted an invitation to the inauguration, although the news has yet to be confirmed. As far as performers go, Trump has previously struggled with signing A-list talent, but fans can look forward to seeing America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and some of The Rockettes. This is going to be very interesting to say the least.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Floyd going to the Inauguration? Would you go?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.