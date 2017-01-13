REX/Shutterstock

Did Donald Trump just land his first truly big name for the Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20? Yes, Flo Rida is being paid a cool $1 million to perform, according to a shocking new report. Get all of the details right here!

Flo Rida, 37, will perform at the Inauguration, a source tells Radar Online — and he’ll get $1 million to do it, according to the Jan. 12 report. Not too shabby!

The rapper was meant to appear at the Miss USA pageant in 2015, but pulled out after Donald Trump‘s offensive comments about the Mexican populace. Still, Flo Rida has never openly denounced the President-elect. Radar also mentions that the “Low” singer was hit with $1.2 million in tax liens in 2014, so perhaps he could use the cash.

On the other hand, it’s worth pointing out that Flo is a huge fan of the Obamas, and he even posted a pic of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama on Jan. 10, referring to them as a “power couple”:

Congratulations to the Obama's, wishing you a very farewell. Do you think we will have another power couple like this again in the White House ? #barackobama A photo posted by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Meanwhile, the Inaugural Committee has had a hell of a time finding performers for the big Jan. 20 event. Elton John, The Beach Boys and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers who turned down the invite; you can click through our gallery, above, to see photos of everyone who said no.

As for who will actually perform? America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes are the only ones to have made the list. Yeah, not exactly Beyonce, are they?

