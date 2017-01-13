Emma Stone’s Winter Berry Lip At ‘La La Land’ Screening — Copy Her Exact Look

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone is giving us all the bold lip inspo! The actress matched her makeup to her dress with a burgundy hue that’s perfect for the winter season. Click ahead to copy Emma’s exact lipstick.

Emma Stone continues to slay the red carpet during promotional appearances for her award-winning movie, La La Land. The 28-year-old joined her co-star Ryan Gosling for a screening of the film in London with another stunning look.

Wearing a simple yet chic burgundy slip dress and strappy heels, Emma and her hair and makeup team opted for a classic beauty combo. Hairstylist Mara Roszak parted Emma’s red lob off to the side and created glossy Old Hollywood curls. Adding a slightly modern twist, Mara pinned the smaller section of Emma’s hair back, behind her ears.

For her makeup, Rachel Goodwin worked with NARS Cosmetics, keeping Emma’s skin clean and eyes slightly defined with black mascara and filled in brows. Serving as the statement to her makeup, Rachel matched Emma’s lip to her dress using the NARS Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32. The deep aubergine color comes in a creamy finish that moisturizes the lips and adds a hint of shine.

Of course, with award season starting up, Emma has already proven to be one of our favorite stars to watch on the red carpet. Taking home the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Jan. 8 Golden Globes, Emma’s shimmering eye makeup, polished low knot and custom Valentino gown was one of our favorite head-to-toe looks from the night,

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma’s latest look? Have you been wearing darker lipstick this winter?

