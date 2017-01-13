Drake’s European Tour Dates Pushed Back — Spending More Time With Jennifer Lopez?

Courtesy of Instagram

Bad news for Drake fans across the pond, good news for J.Lo! Drizzy postponed a handful of dates in the U.K. and Europe. Could he be using the extra time to hang with Jenny From the Block?

Drake, 30, fans in the U.K. and Europe are going to have to wait even longer before they get to see Drizzy’s concert. Dates from his “The Boy Meets World Tour” have been pushed from Jan. to March due to “production setbacks,” the London O2 released in a statement from Drake’s promoters. Shows between Jan. 20 and March 20 have been postponed. Yikes!

“We would like to inform you that shows on ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates,” the statement said. “Drake wanted to create a special experience for Fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already spectacular production.” Apparently these latest additions will take more time than anticipated so the shows were pushed back three months. Drake had tour troubles last year too when he postponed a series of shows in the U.S. after an ankle injury.

While this news came as a bummer to Drake’s fans, the rapper now has some more time to spend with his new lady Jennifer Lopez, 47. Things certainly seem to be heating up between the pair. An insider told HollywoodLife.com Drake even spoke to JLo’s dad and assured him “he’s a good man and has JLO’s best intentions at heart.” How sweet is that?

The couple cannot seem to stay away from each other. It all started when Drake showed up for Jen’s show and then their adorable selfies together sent the Internet abuzz. The pair danced the night away on New Year’s Eve and Drake even gave JLo a stunning diamond necklace worth a whopping $100,000. Looks like the couple has even more time together before Drake has to jet off for the next leg of his tour.

