Dana White Offers Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor Minimum Of $50 Million To Face Off

Make it rain! That’s what UFC chief Dana White is prepared to do if Floyd Mayweather agrees to come out of retirement to square off in a boxing match against MMA champ Conor McGregor. He’s thrown down an offer of $25 million to each fighter, so keep reading for the big money details.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 38 and Conor McGregor, 28, have been going back and forth with smack talk about stepping into the boxing ring, but UFC chief Dana White, 47, is ready to make if officially happen. He told Colin Cowherd, 53, on his Fox Sports One show Jan. 13 that, “If they’re gonna box, Floyd looks at this thing as an easy boxing match for him. But Conor McGregor is his money fight. I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer and I’m the guy, I’m the guy who can make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer. We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million, and we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer okay?” BAM! Things just got real.

There’s HUGE money to be had in the pay-per-view for the fight, which could net both guys a giant payout. “I would be disappointed if a Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather match did under two million,” Dana confessed when it came to viewers. When Floyd fought his final professional match against Manny Pacquiao, 38, the two shared a combined pot of $300 million, with reports that Pretty Boy Money took home around $180 million from that one night.

Dana went on to trash talk Floyd about how he’s not even the main draw in the match. “How are you the A-side? The last fight you were in, you left such a bad taste in everybody’s mouth that nobody wants to see you again. His last fight did 350,00 pay-per-view buys. Conor’s last fight, he did a million five pay-per-view buys. I don’t see how you think you’re the A-side. There’s a reason you want this Conor McGregor fight because that’s your money fight,” he said of the retired champ.

We know Floyd loves his benjamins, but he considers the offer way too low for his big money desires, telling Dana via TMZ that “You’re a f***ing comedian.” Conor got his boxing license on Nov. 30 so it seems that he’s willing to make this dream match happen even if though Floyd just shot it down.

