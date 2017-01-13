Dakota Johnson Reveals Short Lob Haircut & Bangs On ‘Vogue’ — See Her Hair Makeover

Image Courtesy of Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue/REX Shutterstock

Dakota Johnson is sporting a whole new look on the February cover of ‘Vogue.’ Ditching her long ombré hair for a much shorter lob with bangs, Dakota is sporting the trendiest haircut for the winter season. Click ahead for all the details on Dakota’s hair makeover!

Dakota Johnson, 27, is the latest Vogue cover girl to undergo a hair transformation before her shoot. The Fifty Shades actress, who will star in the second installment of the film, Fifty Shades Darker, next month, seemed to go a few shades darker with her hair and a whole lot shorter on the cover.

While Dakota’s hair is usually below the shoulder-length and ranges from piece-y bangs to grown out face-framing pieces, for Vogue, hairstylist Garren gave her a long bob style with full fringe. Dakota’s hair color also appeared to be a bit darker from her usual soft brown and blond highlighted look.

We all know Vogue loves to give their cover stars hair makeovers, but the jury is still out on whether or not Dakota’s new look is the real deal or a wig. In the past, Taylor Swift‘s platinum bob makeover proved to be a fake out (though, soon after, she did bleach her hair), but cover makeovers like Kendall Jenner‘s September issue were more permanent. Garren was behind that hair look as well, cutting Kendall’s then long locks into a much shorter lob to be debuted on her cover.

Real or fake, we happen to think the lob style looks great on Dakota, especially with the sleek, polished styling and minimal makeup by Aaron de Mey. It also happens to be the style-of-the-moment, with Selena Gomez and Nina Dobrev recently cutting their hair into lobs and Shay Mitchell temporarily trying out the look with a wig.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dakota’s new look? Is it a wig or do you think she really made the chop?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.