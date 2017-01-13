Chris Harrison isn’t one to sugarcoat things — even when it comes to Nick Viall! In a new interview, ‘The Bachelor’ host revealed that at some point during the season, he actually pulled Nick aside to tell him he needed to focus, and couldn’t just ‘skate through!’

“At the beginning of this show, he’s kind of skating and he’s kind of just going through the paces and going through the motions and doing probably what he’s always done, his defense mechanisms,” Chris Harrison told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday’s episode of the Ellen show. “It definitely gets to that breaking point where it’s like, ‘Look, I need you to show you. You can’t just skate through this.’ The Bachelor’s a very interesting thing, you can’t fake your way through it.”

The host said that as he tells his kids, “sometimes you have to have that ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting,” so that’s what happened with Nick Viall. “You get stripped down really emotionally,” Chris added. “Truly, when you go through this, he will do what he’s already done. But that doesn’t work — obviously it doesn’t work, he’s been on the show four times.”

Ellen also asked the host about Nick’s recent rendezvous with Corinne, who took her top off during the group date on last week’s episode. “To a certain degree, I feel like she’s my spirit animal. Don’t you want her life? She runs a multi-millionaire company and she has a nanny,” Chris said, laughing. However, Nick still gave her the rose.

“Nick’s a very sincere guy,” Chris said. “You’ll see throughout this [season], he was serious about going on this journey and finding love.” Well, we’ll see if he finds it! The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.

Do you think Nick is taking this seriously, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!