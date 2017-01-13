Whoa. Chris Harrison reveals exactly why Nick Viall ended up being the Bachelor in an all-new interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 13. Luke’s ‘sincerity’ was called into question, and Chris didn’t think he wanted to do the show for the right reasons. Click to WATCH!

“At the end of the day, it’s all about sincerity,” Chris Harrison tells Ellen DeGeneres on the Jan. 13 edition of her show. “When you’re talking to these potential candidates of being The Bachelor or The Bachelorette and their first questions are about money or potential job opportunity or music careers, and they’re not asking about dates, women, love, and these things… it just… we really need someone thats actually sincere. Nick was a very sincere guy. You’ll see throughout this, he was serious about going on this journey and finding love.”

Dayum! Fans thought that Luke Pell was going to be the new Bachelor after stealing hearts on JoJo Fletcher’s season. Luke revealed he was supposed to be the new Bachelor, and even had his bags packed to go film, before he was unexpectedly dropped as the suitor at the last minute.

The producer told him the show was going in a “different direction.” The whole situation shocked everyone. Nick was soon announced as the new Bachelor.

Chris also revealed that Nick didn’t have the easiest time adapting to being the Bachelor. After all, it was his fourth time trying to find love in Bachelor Nation, but his first as the main suitor. “At the beginning of this show, he’s kind of skating and he’s kind of just going through the paces and going through the motions and doing probably what he’s always done,” he told Ellen.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

