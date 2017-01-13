Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Toned Abs While Holding Baby Son 3 Mos. After Giving Birth

Courtesy of Instagram

Candice Swanepoel slimmed down FAST after giving birth to her & her fiancé’s 1st child! Welcoming her son just 3 shorts months ago, the Victoria’s Secret model already looks as if she never had a kid at all — I mean just LOOK at that killer definition! Even sweeter though, Candice debuted her post-baby bod while holding her precious son — how cute is that?

Does Candice Swanepoel, 28, look amazing or what? The supermodel proudly showed off her new slimmed-down physique for the first time since giving birth back in October, and boy is she rocking those abs! Posting an adorable new year photo of herself holding her precious baby boy Anacã, Candice flaunted her flat tummy in a black bikini, sharing her look with fans on Jan. 12.

“Happy 2017 from us 💚,” the blonde beauty captioned the pic. And while we have seen a few photos of Candice and her fiancé, Hermann Nicoli‘s, 34, son, in this pic, his whole body can be seen as he sweetly stares straight ahead wearing only a diaper. “Omg your boy is the cutest 💕 plus a gorgeous mum 💕,” one fan commented on the Instagram snap. Another, acknowledging all of Candice’s hard work, gushed, “SHE IS PERFECT. Already has her body back. Wow.”

2 months of pure joy with my little love.💙 👪 A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 9, 2016 at 9:18am PST

Candice and Hermann welcomed baby Anacã into the world on Oct. 5 — after dating for over a decade. And since their son’s arrival, the model has been super open about sharing her life with fans on social media. She even got super candid about breastfeeding back in December, sharing an intimate photo of Anacã nursing and writing a heartfelt message.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” She wrote on Instagram.

“The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature.” You tell ’em, girl!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Candice look amazing? Are you impressed by how quickly she was able to tone up again?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.