Britney Spears Gushes Over Hot Boyfriend Sam Asghari: I’ve Got ‘Mad Love’ For Him

Image Courtesy of Vevo & Twitter

Ooh la la! Britney Spears appears to be head over heels for her new man, Sam Asghari, as evidenced by the hot new pic and caption she posted on Twitter Jan. 13. She even said she’s got ‘mad love’ for the sexy backup dancer. See her entire post here!

“Mad love ❤️ for this one,” Britney Spears captioned the steamy photo of Sam Asghari (seen above) on Twitter Jan. 13. We obviously feel exactly the same because the guy is gorgeous, but it’s surprising to see Britney being so vocal about her fresh relationship with the backup dancer. They haven’t been dating that long — heck, she hasn’t even confirmed the relationship yet — but she seems to be pretty smitten with Sam.

Surprised or not, we’re super happy for Britney! We haven’t seen her this happy in a long time. And it doesn’t hurt that Sam is a total hottie!

And get this — we recently learned Britney is hoping to have a daughter soon, so it’s possible Sam could end up being the father. “Britney absolutely wants more kids, and 2017 might be the year!” an insider recently revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brit is enjoying her new man Sam, and while she has no intention of ever getting married again, she would love to have a daughter or at least more kids.”

“It has been her dream to have a daughter and she has always wanted a big family,” our source added. “The one of the many things she loves about him is that he wants to have children one day so if they are still together this time next year, she might ask him if he wants to have kids!”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Britney and Sam!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t Britney’s love for Sam Asghari the cutest thing ever?! Tell us how you feel below.

