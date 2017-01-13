Blake Lively Celebrates Her Cherokee Roots In L’Oréal Campaign — Get Her Favorite Foundation

Courtesy of L'Oreal Paris

We just learned something totally new about Blake Lively in her latest L’Oréal Paris campaign — she’s part Cherokee! Celebrating her heritage alongside a diverse group of models, Blake shares that the brand’s 33-shade True Match Foundation was created to complement every skin color. Click ahead to see what she had to say.

“Your skin, your story,” is the slogan behind L’Oréal Paris‘ newest campaign, which stars brand ambassador Blake Lively. Filming two videos, Blake shares her own skin story and is then joined by models of different backgrounds who have all found their perfect foundation match with L’Oréal.

As the base to all of your makeup looks, it can be surprisingly hard to find a foundation that matches your skin tone. Not only do you have to take into account whether you have a warm, cool or neutral undertone, but up until recently, darker skin tones were left with very few options.

“I’m English, Irish, German and Cherokee,” Blake said in the video. “True Match [Foundation] works with undertones,” she went on to say. “There’s such a variety of colors because everyone’s skin has such different nuances.”

Before Blake shared her video clip in her Instagram bio, she posted a picture on her account explaining why she wanted to be a part of the new campaign: “I was so moved by the ‘Your Skin, Your Story’ campaign. It’s a beautiful illustration that we are in this together. And we are listening to one another and celebrating each other for both our similarities, and our differences. Now THAT’S beautiful.”

Not only is it a message we can get behind, but the foundation really is an amazing find. The True Match Foundation, $10.95, is currently offered in 33 shades, and it provides light coverage that can be built up if you’re trying to cover breakouts or dark spots. Kim Kardashian‘s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic even named it as his favorite drugstore foundation!

