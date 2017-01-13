Taylor Lautner Whisks Billie Lourd Away On Vacation After Passing Of Mom — See Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

After losing both her mother and grandmother, Billie Lourd definitely needed to getaway — and it looks like Taylor Lautner did just that for her. So sweet!

Billie Lourd, 24, looks so peaceful in the latest selfie posted by her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, also 24. The Scream Queens hunk posted the pic on Instagram on Friday the 13th, and it shows the couple soaking up the sun at what we can only imagine is a tropical destination far, far away from Los Angeles, California. Lucky!

In the picture, Billie is smiling while holding up two peace signs as she lounges on a beach chair in a tiny pink bikini. Next to her is Taylor, who is taking the selfie while flaunting an adorable smirk. He’s rocking sunglasses and a baseball cap, and we have to say that this good-looking couple have never looked happier!

It’s no secret that 2017 did not start off great for Billie and her family, as her mom, Carrie Fisher, died on December 27, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later on December 28. Taylor stuck by Billie’s side throughout everything, including the double memorial and funeral services in which Billie laid her loved ones to rest.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Taylor and Billie together? Are you happy to see that they are enjoying their time together after everything? Comment below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.