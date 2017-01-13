Bella Thorne Dating Controversial YouTuber Sam Pepper? Holding Hands In New Pic

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram & Snapchat

Ooh la la! Bella Thorne was spotted holding hands with controversial YouTube star Sam Pepper on Jan. 12, quickly fueling romance rumors! The actress seemed to leave behind her boy drama in 2016, but has she already found a new beau?!

Bella Thorne, 19, and Sam Pepper, 27, appear to be getting pretty cozy with each other! The YouTube star took to Snapchat to share his evening plans with his followers on Jan. 12, showing the two of them relaxing at his abode. In the clips, she can be seen rocking her comfortable pajamas, opting for mini shorts and a loose t-shirt. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Bella is staring into a mirror with a sweet message reading, “Hello, you so pretty,” alongside a cute drawing of a heart. Sam even added the caption, “true,” confirming he’s attracted to the Famous In Love starlet. He also shared another image, showing him holding hands with Bella!

When he's just so talented ✨✨ — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 12, 2017

The way you look at me makes me feel like I'm the only one. — Sam Pepper (@sampepper) January 11, 2017

If I clean my room for you, I'm trying to girlfriend you. — Sam Pepper (@sampepper) January 10, 2017

The pair was also seemingly in bed together on her Snapchat account, as fans could hear his voice and see his hand petting a cat. All signs are pointing to Sam in the video, since he rocks the same rings in other pics on his social media pages. Adding more fuel to the romance rumors, Bella’s also been liking his cryptic and sappy tweets. On Jan. 9, the Youtube star even wrote, “Your issues make me miss you,” before adding, “If I clean my room for you, I’m trying to girlfriend you.” Was it just us, or did Sam have a seriously tidy place in his several Snapchat clips!?

Bella also seemed to voice her interest in a mystery man on Jan. 11, writing, “When he’s just so talented.” Fans were quick to speculate that her post was all about Sam, who has a somewhat controversial reputation. The YouTube star previously faced sexual harassment claims for groping women during a “fake hand” prank, however he issued an apology video in Feb. 2016. Meanwhile, Bella’s been dealing with her own drama, as she was previously in a love triangle with Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey, 25, and Charlie Puth, 25, but clearly those ships have sailed. It looks like both Sam and Bella are moving on, so now we’ll just have to wait for their confirmation!

