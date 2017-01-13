Eek! Bella Thorne snapped herself bopping to ex fling Charlie Puth’s hit song, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, which is pretty uncomfortable considering they… really don’t talk anymore.

Bella Thorne, 19, sure knows how to troll herself! In a hilarious but awkward new Snapchat video, Bella records herself nodding along and smiling to Charlie Puth‘s “We Don’t Talk Anymore”. With her friends laughing loudly in the background, the caption on the video reads, “Well this is great.”

So, why is this so awkward? Well, you obviously missed the 15-second fling that Bella and Charlie had in mid-December 2016. Not only were they photographed flaunting major PDA on a Miami beach, but they also walked the carpet together at a Jingle Ball concert. This left fans baffled because Bella had been in a high profile romance with Tyler Posey, 25, and no one knew whether or not they were still together while she was running around Florida with Charlie.

Days after they stepped out together, Charlie took to Twitter to totally trash Bella with some nasty tweets about their love triangle with Tyler. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” Charlie wrote.

Charlie and Bella quickly went their separate ways, and now she’s rumored to be dating controversial YouTube star Sam Pepper, 27. Not only were the two cryptic tweeting romantic things around the same time, but they also shared some pretty suspicious snaps that appear to show them spending time together and getting cozy!

