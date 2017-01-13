Bella Hadid Flaunts Sideboob & Sexy Curves In New Snap — Tempting The Weeknd?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

That’s one way to show your ex what he’s missing! Bella Hadid took to Instagram to share a super sexy video of herself in a black one-piece, flaunting her amazing figure on Jan. 12. Of course, this comes just one days after photos surfaced of her ex, The Weeknd, moving on with Selena Gomez!

“Goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home,” Bella Hadid captioned a GIF of herself on Thursday night, wearing a super sexy one-piece bathing suit. Obviously her body looks incredible, and we can’t help but wonder if she’s showing off her stunning figure for a certain someone — ex boyfriend, The Weeknd, who was spotte kissing Selena Gomez on Jan. 10 kissing and cuddling outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica!

Of course, Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid is super close friends with Selena and since they run in the seam circles, it definitely came as a shock to Bella. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Bella feels completely betrayed by Selena’s new relationship.

“Bella feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source told us exclusively. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It’s only been two months. This is all very hurtful.”

However, her friends’ disapproval of the new relationship is just bringing the pair closer together. “Abel is extremely protective of Selena right now, especially since her friends are hating on her for being with him,” an insider told us. “He doesn’t think that’s fair. When a relationship is over it’s over, period.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bella’s sexy new snap?

