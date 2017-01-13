Tragic House Fire Kills 6 Of 9 Kids In Baltimore Family: Girl, 8, Saves Mom & 2 Siblings

Courtesy of GoFundMe

This is incredibly devastating. Fire struck the Malone family home early in the morning on Jan. 12, leaving 6 children dead and their mother in critical condition. A heroic 8-year-old, Erin Malone, managed to save herself from the deadly flames while dragging two of her younger siblings and their mom out with her. Get all the tragic details here.

The Malone family home in Baltimore, Maryland burned to the ground on Jan. 12 with six children inside. The family of 11 only had four survivors — mom Katie Malone and her husband William Malone — who was not at home at the time of the fire — as well as 8-year-old Erin Malone and her younger brothers ages 4 and 5. The children killed were two boys, ages 9 months and 2 years; 3-year-old twin girls; and two girls, ages 10 and 11, according to fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark.

12 hours later and smoke still coming from home where 6 kids are presumed dead in NE Balt. #wbal pic.twitter.com/QaLFluvIrA — Jennifer Franciotti (@wbaljfro) January 12, 2017

“I heard the kids crying. My daughter heard them. They said: `Help, help,’ and you know, couldn’t save them, couldn’t save them,” the Malone’s neighbor Robert Spencer eerily recalled to Fox News. “There was just too much fire there.” While investigators are still trying to determine what caused the deadly fire, all six of the bodies have been recovered from the ashes.

In the meantime, Katie and her surviving two sons were in critical condition at a hospital as of Jan. 12. Roman revealed Erin, who helped rescue her mom and little brothers was in “good shape.” William, who was at work for a restaurant when the accident happened, told The Associated Press that he is “still in shock” over the horrendous events.

“Fire was coming out of every window, and as they sprayed it, it seemed like the fire was fighting back or something. It just kept coming and coming and coming. Fire was actually coming out of the sides of the house. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” described Michael Johnson, another neighbor of the Malones.

“It was just so intense,” he added. “I didn’t think anyone would be able to survive it at all.” The fire was SO hot in fact that it partially melted a nearby car. When firefighters arrived on the scene — after answering a 12:30 a.m. phone call — they encountered heavy flames coming from all three floors of the home. They had to attack the blaze from outside as the third floor had collapsed and the second floor had partially collapsed.

The names of the deceased children have not yet been released to the public, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cope with the tragedy. More than $142,689 had been raised at the time this article was published.

