Atlanta Hawks Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

The Atlanta Hawks face-off against the Boston Celtics in what is sure to be an incredible game! With the Celtics ranking in at 3rd in the East and the Hawks trailing close behind at 4th, you don’t want to miss a minute of the action! Find out how to watch!

The Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will battle it out on Friday, Jan 13th at 8 PM ET on ESPN. While the Hawks are coming off of a strong win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics lost in a close match-up against the Toronto Raptors. Celtics all-star Isaiah Thomas will go head-to-head with Hawks leader Dwight Howard at the Philips Arena in Atlanta. Yon won’t want to miss a second — and you don’t have to!

Both teams have had pretty similar seasons. The Celtics will come into the game with a 23-15 record and the Hawks, 22-16. This will be their first meeting all season — their second being February 28.

The last time the two met was during the 2016 playoffs, when they went the full distance, playing 6 games. The Hawks came out victorious, but, we all know how the 2016 story ended. Cavs, baby!

Now, both teams are back, healthy and ready for a win. Even with a loss against the Raptors, Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points and has been having a heck of a season, averaging 27.9 points per game, according to ESPN. In comparison, the Hawks lead scorer is Dennis Shroder, who averages 17.8 points a game. Yet, for the 2016-17 season, the Hawks lead the Celtics in rebounds and steals, the site reports.

Isaiah and Marcus Smart will be prominent players on the Celtics side, while Dwight Howard, Paul Mishap (who is NOT being traded), and Kyle Krover are a triple-threat on the Hawks. It’s unsure whether Celtics guard Avery Bradley will return from his achilles injury in time for Friday’s game.

