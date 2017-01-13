Angela Simmons Reveals Her Water Broke Weeks Early On Way To Gym: ‘I Was Not Ready’

Image Courtesy of Instagram, Hollywoodlife.com

Angela Simmons welcomed her precious baby boy Sutton into the world back in September, and as it turned out, her little bundle of joy arrived nearly 4 weeks early! Even crazier, his timing couldn’t have been more hectic as Angela was headed to the gym when she started going into labor — yikes! Check out our podcast here and listen to her tell the hilarious story.



Angela Simmons, 29, thought she had weeks until her baby son would arrive — but boy was she wrong! Totally catching her off guard, the fashion designer’s water broke, not only early, but WHILE she was en route to get her fitness on! Talk about one crazy birth story. “I went into labor while I was on my way to the gym,” Angela revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when she stopped in our NYC office for our podcast.

“And my baby came really early actually he came at 36 [weeks] and four days so I wasn’t expecting it.” But despite his eagerness, baby Sutton Joseph apparently was as healthy as could be when he arrived on Sept. 29. “He came out fully cooked,” Angela added. “He was a pretty big preemie as they say.” This being her first baby though, Angela wasn’t even sure at first if she truly WAS going into labor at the time.

“It was like nine in the morning and my water broke, I wasn’t even sure though so I called my doctor and she said it could be it but probably not,” Angela explained. “I said it’s liquid, there’s a lot of it, and I think my water broke.” As it turns out, the star couldn’t have been more right! At the same time though, she was not feeling prepared at all. “But we were on our way to the gym,” she said. “The nursery wasn’t even set up, I was not ready.”

Thankfully Angela had a safe delivery and little Sutton, whom she shares with fiancé Sutton Tennyson, 36, is now the light of her life. And impressively enough, just days later, Angela was already back in the gym! “My doctor said two weeks later, as long as it’s light [exercise], I can start going back to the gym — so I said I’m there!” Angela told us. But we’re not surprised as the fashionable beauty pretty much NEVER slows down when it comes to her rigorous workout regime.

“It hurts but I’ve been working out for years and I just enjoy working out,” she gushed. “I’m one of those people that can walk into a gym and spend hours there even if my trainer isn’t there. I like the equipment and I like doing it, and I also like how I feel after I work out. It’s a challenge.”

Angela’s newest challenge? Taking on the world of reality TV! Starring in Growing Up Hip Hop, a reality series that documents the lives of a group of friends who have at least one famous parents in the music industry, Angela has dictated her own career every step of the way. Catch her on her new show every Thursday night at 9 p.m. on WE TV.

