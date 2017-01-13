REX Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield was in the room where it happened when Meryl Streep made her incredible speech at the 2017 Golden Globes, and in a new interview, he doesn’t hesitate to share his support for Meryl, plus his true feelings about ‘sick’ Donald Trump. LISTEN to him take down the President-Elect right here!

Like most of Hollywood, Andrew Garfield, 33, is not on board with a Donald Trump presidency, as he revealed on the Awards Show Show podcast on Jan. 13, via Vulture. Below, listen to Andrew weigh in on the whole Trump vs. Meryl thing:

“You switch on the television and you see this sick man,” Andrew said of Trump, 70. “The sickness, the toxicity, that is emanating out of his every pore — energetically, you can just feel it, I believe, if your eyes and ears are open. It’s shocking.” Oh, we are right there with you, Andrew.

“What [Meryl Streep, 67] was saying [is] totally inarguable,” Andrew also said of the iconic actress’ speech at the Globes. “It was stunning, it was riveting. It was gorgeous. You could hear a pin drop. She said everything so succinctly and with such passion and sincerity. The show should have ended! That should have been the last thing said,” he gushed. Agreed.

“The fact that then the man she was referencing came out with these slurs and this empty, empty response, the feeling that he had to have some kind of response, is just ugliness,” the Hacksaw Ridge actor added of Trump’s incriminating response to Meryl. It barely warrants repeating, but in case you forgot, Trump called her “overrated”, among other things, in a snort-worthy tweet. Anyway, you go, Andrew! For for you.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Andrew’s comments about Trump? Listen to the full interview above, and tell us what you think.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.