Zayn Malik’s Birthday — See His Hottest Pics From 2016

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik! The sexy singer who’s stolen the hearts of just about everyone, including Gigi Hadid, turns 24 today, Jan. 12! And, we’re celebrating his special day in the best way ever! We’ve rounded up Zayn’s hottest pics from 2016 for your viewing pleasure! Check them out, here!

2016 has been the year of Zayn Malik! And, today is a very special day, because the former One Direction singer turns 24! Where has the time gone?! It’s no doubt Z has had a rollercoaster of a year — From his relationship with sexy model, Gigi Hadid, 21, to his multiple magazine covers, and how can we forget about his epic music career?! We’ve broken down his year in photos, and you can check them all out in our gallery above!

Let’s relive Zayn’s 2016, because A LOT has happened for the singer:

At the end of 2015, Z and his now girlfriend, Gigi, were spotted gazing into each other’s eyes in a car outside LA celeb hot spot, the Nice Guy, in Nov. and the dating speculation was at an all time high. Not to mention, they were spotted in the same month holding hands, therefore confirming they were obviously more than friends.

Jan. 12, 2016 marked the day the two were celebrating their first big holiday together — Z’s 23rd birthday! Gigi gifted the singer with a custom pendent with the letter, “Z”. SO cute.

Let’s skip ahead a few days later, to Jan. 28, 2016, where we were ALL gifted with Z’s steamy video for “Pillowtalk”. As you know, Zayn and Gigi passionately kiss throughout the video, and this is where we were officially in tears of joy.

March 25, otherwise known as the day One Direction fans everywhere were crushed. This is the day in 2015 when Zayn left the band that made him famous. Well, what a difference just one year makes, because on March 25, 2016, Z dropped his first solo album, Mind of Mine and also debuted the music video for his hit song, “BeFoUr”. Ugh, such a bitter sweet day…

After Zayn finally confirms he and Gigi’s relationship in a Feb. 3, 2016 interview, the couple wowed the world with an old school, romantic photoshoot together for VOGUE, April 5, 2016, in Naples, Italy. Such couples goals…

Jumping ahead to May 2, 2016 — Zayn and Gigi make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. He was a bionic hottie, while she sizzled in a matching ensemble!

After Z and Gigi seemed like they were in it for the long haul at the Met Gala, they served up a bombshell when they reportedly split on June 2, 2016. They apparently had a fight during her birthday in April, which led to a string of secret breakups. However, this particular one was supposedly the deal breaker.

While fans mourned their favorite new couple, that was short-lived when the two were said to have mended their relationship. They apparently decided to give it another try, in the same exact month. June was a bit of a wild card for Z…

Things have been looking up for Zayn ever since he and Gigi obviously got back together. Zayn spent the rest of 2016 working pretty hard — He covered Elle, PAPER, Billboard, Interview and more magazines. After many fashion week appearances, where he was spotted with Gigi and high profile designers like Donatella Versace, 61, he was becoming a fashion favorite. At the end of 2016, he revealed his shoe collaboration with luxury Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

One thing is for sure — Z is on a role, and in the a great place. Although he’s suffered from anxiety in 2016, that’s hindered some of his solo career performances, he continues to push out chart-topping music. We can’t wait to see the big things we’re sure he has in store for us in 2017! Happy Birthday, Zayn!

HollywoodLifers, you can wish Zayn a happy birthday in the comments below!

