Sean McVay: 5 Things About The LA Rams New Coach — Youngest NFL Boss In History

He’s too young to be president of the United States, but he’s old enough to lead the Los Angeles Rams. In a historic decision, the Los Angeles Rams picked Sean McVay to be their new head coach on Jan. 12. Get to know all about the young boss now running the show in LA.

1. He’s quite literally the younger coach in history.

Sean McVay’s 31st birthday is in Jan. 24, and the Los Angeles Rams decided to give him an early gift: a brand new job as head coach of their football team! The Rams made the announcement on Jan. 12, according to Deadspin, picking the 30-year-old as one to replace Jeff Fisher, 58. Prior to Sean, Lane Kiffin, 41, held the record for being the youngest boss of a pro-football team. He was 31 years old when he took a job with the Oakland Raiders. Yes, Sean beat out Lane by just ten days!

2. Even though he’s young, he’s experienced.

The new LA Rams coach has accomplished a lot in just a short amount of time. In 2008, he landed a job as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before taking a job with the Florida Tuskers of the now-defunct United Football League. He joined the Washington Redskins in 2010, working his way up from tight ends coach to Offensive coordinator. Now, before he’s legally old enough to run for the highest office in the land (one must be 35 to be president) he’s about to lead a NFL team.

3. The NFL is in his blood.

Sean’s grandfather is John McVay, 86, the former general manager of the San Francisco 49ers. John was with the organization from 1980 to 1996, during which the Niners won five Super Bowls. The Rams would love if Sean could turn them into a new dynasty, or at least, lead them to a winning season.

4. He’s credited for revitalizing Washington’s offense.

Though Washington didn’t make the playoffs (finishing the regular season with an 8-7 record) they did seem more of a threat on the field. Kirk Cousins, 28, Washington’s quarterback, finished the 2016-17 season as No. 3 in total offensive (403.4 yards per game), No. 2 in yards per pay and No. 2 in passing offense, according to the Rams official website.

Kirk credits Sean with these numbers. “I could be here a long time talking about Sean’s help in my development,” he said, “and his ability to call plays for our offense and lead our offense.”

5. He may help make the Rams defense scary good.

Remember how the Denver Broncos essentially won Super Bowl 50 due to their monster defense? Those championship winning-tactics might come to Los Angeles, as Sean reportedly hopes to bring former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, 69, with him to LA.

