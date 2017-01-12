Sean McDermott: 5 Things To Know About The Buffalo Bills’ New Head Coach

Rex/Shutterstock

Rex Ryan who? The Buffalo Bills wasted no time in finding a brand new head coach, as they gave the job to Sean McDermott! As NFL fans in ‘The Nickel City’ roll out the welcome mat for their new coach, get to know all about Sean.

1. He’s no rookie.

When Sean McDermott, 42, was named the 20th head coach of the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 12, according to NFL.com, he wasn’t plucked out of some college football program. Sean has been involved in coaching, in one form or another, in the NFL since 2001. After joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 as a scouting administrative coordinator, he was promoted to assistant to head coach in 2001.

From there, he worked his way up the ranks, coaching defensive backs before being promoted to Linebackers coach in 2008 and Defensive coordinator in 2009. He jointed the Carolina Panthers as Defensive coordinator in 2011. Now, has been given the ball to lead the Buffalo Bills back from the brink.

2. Sean’s hiring may have included throwing a little shade at the old coach.

The Buffalo Bills booted Rex Ryan, 54, after two mediocre seasons as head coach, especially since the ex-defensive coordinator failed to turn the Bills into a defensive juggernaut. Sean, as a coordinator, runs things differently than Rex, opting for a 4-3 base (instead of Ryan’s 3-4) that allows for more elastic play calling. Seems the Bills are ready for a major change.

“Sean… is an excellent football coach and we feel he is the perfect leader for this team,” Doug Whaley, 44, the Bills’ general manager, said in a statement. “[His] intelligence, leadership qualities and vision for our team impressed us throughout the interview process.”

3. He’s from a football family.

Sean’s father, Rich McDermott, coached college football at Ursinus College and West Chester College. Sean’s brother, Tim, played football in high school and college. “I knew I wanted to coach at an early age,” Sean McDermott told CBS Sports, per the Bills’ official site. “I just love being around the game.

4. It may be a Carolina reunion in Nickel City.

Some thought that Mike McCoy, 44, the former coach of the San Diego Chargers, would be tapped to be the Bills offensive coordinator. However, he’s reportedly going to the Denver Broncos, according to SB Nation. Though, there might be some Panther power in the Bills offense next season, as some expect Sean to tap Carolina’s linebackers coach Al Holcomb to be his defensive coordinator.

5. He’s as tough as a Buffalo winter.

Buffalo, who racked up so many penalties this past season, may have a discipline problem. Good news – Sean is known for his “tough demeanor,” having worked with legendary stern coach Jim Johnson. So expect him to crack down when he takes over!

