‘We Are Here’: Alicia Keys & More Challenge Trump’s Inauguration With Rally

They’re taking a stand! Alicia Keys and many more A-list stars are gathering for an important cause on Jan. 20, to produce an epic millennial rally to challenge Donald Trump’s inauguration. The hour-long program encourages young people to fight for the issues they believe in!

Donald Trump‘s inauguration day is right around the corner, thus several stars are teaming up for an important cause. Alicia Keys, 35, and Van Jones, 48, joined forces with their social organizations to produce an hour-long program on Jan. 20, called “We Are Here.” It encourages millennials in America to take a stand for their core freedoms, especially those protected by the First Amendment, including free speech. The event will air on Facebook Live, as well as on NowThis’ channels. In the promo clip, Alicia says, “Freedom, don’t take it for granted. Movements take people moving. You use your power, use your voice to stand for what you believe in.”

She added, “It’s a day to unite and use our collective voices for good. Together we make this nation strong.” Van made sure to include the importance of this movement, noting, “You have to stand up. You have to be counted. You have to be involved. It’s the only way our country will progress. On Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, join me, Alicia Keys and some of the most inspiring young people.” Several other A-list stars have agreed to make an appearance to empower others to fight for what they believe in, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, Geena Rocero, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Kravitz, Michael Moore, Wade Davis and more. We’ll definitely check it out!

Most of the inaugural festivities will be taking place in Washington D.C., when Donald is set to become the 45th President of the United States. Political activist group DCMJ are also taking a stand in a very unique way, by passing out 4,200 joints to attendees on that day. Meanwhile, Jackie Evancho and Lee Greenwood will be performing. It’s going to be a day for the books!

