Golden State Warriors Vs. Detroit Pistons Live Stream: Watch The NBA Online

The Golden State Warriors remain on top of the NBA and the Dubs look to add another to the win column when they clash against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 12. Don’t miss a single second of this game – click to watch.

While it’s unlikely they’ll match last year’s record for most wins in a single season, the Golden State Warriors are still reigning over the rest of the NBA. The 33-6 Dubs are the best team in the entire league, while the Detroit Pistons are not even in the top-10. Yikes. Will the squad from Motown be able to pull off the upset when they roll into the Warrior’s home court in Oakland? Tip-off is around 10:30 PM ET so tune in to see who leaves the Oracle Arena with the win.

Steph Curry, 28, Draymond Green, 26, Kevin Durant, 28, Zaza Pachulia, 32, and the rest of the Warriors are on a two-game winning stream, having put away the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 6. That game was a rare loss at home for the Warriors, who fell 128-119 in overtime. The Grizzlies obliterated the Warriors in the fourth quarter, putting up 32 points to Golden State’s 13.

The embarrassing loss seems to have relit the Warriors’ passion, as they beat both the Kings and Heat by double digits. Amazingly, the Dubs extinguished the Heat without help from Klay Thompson, 26. Golden State’s coach, Steve Kerr, 51, rested Klay, who was worn down from a recent illness and the strain of the road, according to ESPN. It speaks to how dense the Warriors’ roster is when a superstar like Klay can take the night off and the rest pick up the slack.

“I thought I was being really smart,” Steve told SFGate. “I can’t predict it, but I can say there are certain times when you’re worn down. If I see that with someone else, I’ll sit that guy, too.” Considering the NBA All-Star game is coming up – which means the playoffs are fast approaching – this strategy will likely help the Dubs in the long run.

After all, the Houston Rockets are good again, and the San Antonio Spurs are always going to be gunning for the Dubs. Even if Golden State gets by their Western Conference rivals in the playoffs, they still have to deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are still leading the Eastern Conference.

