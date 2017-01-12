Real Madrid Vs. Sevilla Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Match Online

Real Madrid is about to make history. If they win their Copa del Rey game with Sevilla on Jan. 12, they’ll set the Spanish record for longest unbeaten streak in all competitions! Can they do it? Click to watch and see what happens!

Had Real Madrid not already beaten Sevilla 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey Round of 16 showdown, there might be some more drama to this matchup. Though, when a squad is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, it’s not surprising that they’re the favorites to win. Will the result be the same when they arrive at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in Sevilla, Spain. The match is set for 3:15 PM ET so be ready to see Los Blancos (likely) make history!

Soccer fans can tune into this game via Bein Sports (after they enter in their cable information.)

With their 5-0 demolishing of La Liga’s last-place Granada on Jan. 7, Real Madrid matched Barcelona’s streak of 39 unbeaten games in all competitions. While not the overall greatest unbeaten streak, it’s the best of any Spanish team. With this match, Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, 29, Casemiro, 24, and the rest of Real will cement their role as one of – if not the – best team in La Liga’s history. Sadly, Cristiano won’t be on the field to see it, as manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, has rested Ronaldo ahead of Real’s La Liga match with — surprise, surprise — Sevilla, according to ESPN FC.

If they do it – and they’ll likely do it – Ronaldo will have another accolade to add to his growing collection. Along with the 2016 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo was named FIFA’s the best men’s player of the year, beating Lionel Messi, 29, and Atletico Bilbao’s Antoine Griezmann, 25. His win was no surprise. After all, he led Real Madrid to claim the Champions League crown and help Portugal take Euro 2016.

With so many powerful players on the team, it’s hard to see anyone snapping Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak. During that blow-out against Granada, Isco, 24, stepped it up and scored a pair of points, opening up the bloodbath, per ESPN. Will he have another great showing in this game? Or, could Sevilla – who surpassed Barcelona for second place in La Liga – do what no one else has been able to do since April 2016 and beat Real Madrid?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Will Real Madrid set the Spanish record for longest unbeaten streak? Or is this the game where it all comes crashing down?