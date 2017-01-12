Chicago Bulls Vs. New York Knicks Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s on! Now that Derrick Rose is safe and sound and back with the Knicks after his Jan. 9 absence, they’re looking to take down the Chicago Bulls for the second time this season. We’ve got the way for you to live stream the Jan. 12 game online!

It’s a new year and a new chance for the New York Knicks to finally turn around their losing slide. They’ve dropped nine of their last ten games and really need to get a win and get it together if they want a chance at the playoffs in 2017. The last time these two teams met was back on Nov. 4, when the Knicks shut down the Bulls 117-104, despite Dwyane Wade, 34, putting up a massive 35 points. This time New York gets home court advantage when the two teams go at it from Madison Square Garden Jan, 12 at 8pm EST, and you can watch online via NBA’s League Pass. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE BULLS VS. KNICKS LIVE STREAM.

This is sure to be an emotional game for Knicks star point guard Derrick Rose, 28, as he faces is former team once again. At least he’ll be starting after escaping a suspension for vanishing without warning for their Jan. 9 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, where they went on to lose 110-96 in his absence. He gave the team a total scare as no one was able to get ahold of him to find out why he wasn’t there at Madison Square Garden like he was supposed to be.

Derrick flew to Chicago right after morning practice to deal with family issues involving his mother and didn’t let his coach or team know, “It had nothing to do with the team or basketball,” he told reporters after returning to the team Jan. 10. “That’s the first time I ever felt like that emotionally and I had to be with my family.” He could have been suspended but the team fined him instead.

“I didn’t want any distractions to the team, especially what we have going on right now and I apologized to them, just letting them know it will never happen again,” he added. “This wasn’t me. This never happened to me before and I explained that to the team and the front office.” Hopefully Derrick has his head together now because the Knicks need to start putting up wins again. They’re two places behind the number nine Bulls in the Eastern Conference so his big plays will really help out.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Take our poll and vote!

